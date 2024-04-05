Kristin Davis has not been shy about talking about her love life. The Sex and the City actress had her fair share of memorable romances on the show while playing Charlotte York. Is she dating anyone now in real life?

Kristin Davis Dated Aaron Sorkin

In 2012, Kristin began dating Aaron Sorkin. He is best known for his work as a director and screenwriter, whose credits include The West Wing, The Newsroom and The Social Network.

“It’s been going on for around six weeks,” a source told E! News in May 2012 of their relationship. “They are really happy. They have actually known each other a while through mutual friends and would sometimes bump into one another at industry events, but it has only just turned into something more.”

The pair showed PDA on the red carpet at the premiere of The Newsroom in Los Angeles in June 2012. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last very long, and they broke up just a few weeks later.

“They’re very different people,” a source told In Touch in August 2012. “She’s focused on raising her daughter, Gemma, and he’s working on his show.”

Other Men Kristin Davis Has Been Linked To

The And Just Like That… star’s relationship with the esteemed film director wasn’t her only high-profile romance. In the past, she has been linked to Alec Baldwin and Rick Fox.

Tom Kingston/WireImage

Kristin previously shot down rumors that she dated Steve Martin during a January 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“No! OK They were completely made up,” she said of the rumors. “It’s been so frustrating that people still seem to think that this was true.”

At the time of the rumors, Steve was dating Anne Stringfield, whom he went on to marry in 2007.

“They were on vacation. They took pictures of her back, and they took pictures of her face, probably, and they didn’t choose to print those and said it was me,” Kristin explained. “And it was just crazy and I have seen her since and we’ve laughed about it and they were really nice about it but I never dated Steve Martin.”

Who Is Kristin Davis Dating Now?

Kristin has not revealed if she is currently dating anyone. She did become “flirty friends” with John Travolta while working on the movie Cash Out.

“Kristin would definitely be receptive, but she won’t make the first move, so hopefully John can get his courage up,” a source told Closer of their vibe on set in April 2024.

“Their friends think they’re perfect for each other and that if John doesn’t take a chance, he’ll miss out on a great opportunity,” the insider added.

John was married to Kelly Preston from 1991 to 2020, before her death from breast cancer at 57. They welcomed kids Ella, Ben and late son Jett during their marriage.

Has Kristin Davis Ever Been Married?

Kristin has never been married. She is a mom to adopted kids Gemma and Wilson.