After being together for more than 13 years, Kristen Bell admitted things can get stale for any married couple. Luckily for the beloved Frozen star, her longtime husband, Dax Shepard, knows exactly how to keep the romantic spark alive in their relationship.

“Acts of service are huge for me,” the 39-year-old beauty shared with Entertainment Tonight while attending a press event for the Disney movie’s highly anticipated sequel Frozen 2, referring to all the household chores and other duties that come along with marriage and parenting.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

“My husband literally said to me this morning — I mean, we’re 13 years in but he’s gotten it now — he woke up 10 minutes after I did and I was scrambling to get out of the house and he said as he was like, rising out of bed, he said, ‘Is there anything I can help you do to help you get out of the house on time?'” Kristen adorably recalled. “And I was like, ‘Are you trying to make me horny right now? What are you doing?'” LOL!

Although the tasks seem simple, the Veronica Mars star gushed about how much it means to her when Dax, 44, lends a helping hand. “Acts of service to other people are also very sexy, but if you pour your coffee and hand me a mug as well, I’m there,” she gushed, adding that there are “a lot of different acts of service that would qualify under that umbrella.”

Since tying the knot in 2013, Kristen and Dax — who are also the proud parents of daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4 — have been quite honest about their relationship woes. In fact, The Good Place actress previously got candid about their marriage struggles in an emotional interview with Us Weekly in August 2017.

“Our marriage took a lot of work, takes a lot of work. I don’t think people realize,” Kristen divulged at the time. “It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person.”

The dedicated wife then gushed about why she never gave up on her and Dax’s relationship. “On a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time. He’s obsessed with attention, so he’s constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle,” she marveled. “And you know, he was a stand-up comedian, so I’m living with a comedian.”

We love these two so much!