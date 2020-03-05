Who said date nights are the only way to keep a spark alive in a relationship? Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard kept it casual when they stayed home on Wednesday, March 4, wearing matching face masks.

Taking to Instagram, the pair shared identical photos of them lounging in bed with the beauty mask on. “Hump day = mask night,” Kristen, 39, captioned her post, while Dax, 45, wrote, “Two of Hollywood’s newest, fresh-faced talents.”

“Hahahaha,” Josh Brolin commented. Making fun of the Frozen 2 star’s post, Chelsea Handler added, “Dry hump day?” Ha!

Even though Kristen and Dax spend a lot of time with their two daughters — Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5 — they still like to have their alone time every now and then. In fact, the one thing Kristen can never get enough of are the sweet “acts of service” her hubby does for her.

“My husband literally said to me this morning — I mean, we’re 13 years in but he’s gotten it now — he woke up 10 minutes after I did and I was scrambling to get out of the house and he said as he was like, rising out of bed, he said, ‘Is there anything I can help you do to help you get out of the house on time?’” the Veronica Mars star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “And I was like, ‘Are you trying to make me horny right now? What are you doing?’” So funny!

Kristen added that it’s a great way to maintain the romance in any relationship. “Acts of service to other people are also very sexy,” she hilariously said. “But if you pour your coffee and hand me a mug as well, I’m there.”

We understand, Kristen! Sometimes it’s nice to go to a fancy restaurant, but it’s also cool to just have a lazy day in bed with your sweetheart.