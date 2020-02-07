Time for goodbyes. Kirk Douglas‘s family and friends, including his eldest son Michael Douglas, got together to say farewell to him just a few days after his sad passing.

Plenty of people arrived at the Westwood Memorial in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the late Spartacus actor. From his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones, to his wife Anne, Kirk had plenty of loved ones show up to see him one last time at his funeral. The iconic star passed on Wednesday, February 5. Michael revealed the news via Instagram, in a touching tribute.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote alongside two sweet photos of his famous father. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” the Wall Street actor continued. “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much,” he concluded. Catherine also remembered her father-in-law with her own beautiful message.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote on social media after his passing. “I miss you already. Sleep tight …”

Scroll on down to see some photos of Kirk’s family arriving at his funeral to say their goodbyes.