There’s no doubt Kirk Douglas left a mark on Hollywood. Besides being beloved for his impressive acting chops, fans of the late Spartacus star — who unfortunately died at age 103 on Wednesday, February 5 — have come to know and love Kirk for his humble personality and him being a family man.

The news of Kirk’s passing rocked the entertainment world when his eldest son, Michael Douglas, announced his father’s passing in a post shared on Instagram. The Kominsky Method actor issued a lengthy and emotional statement on behalf of his siblings, Joel Douglas, 73, Peter Douglas, 64, and late brother Eric Douglas.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael, 75, gushed alongside a collage of pics of Kirk and his family. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild, their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” the proud son continued.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” the Fatal Attraction star concluded. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Michael’s longtime wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, also paid tribute to her beloved father-in-law. Just hours after Michael issued his statement, the Mask of Zorro star, 50, took to Instagram to share her respects.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” she sweetly gushed alongside a photo of her giving Kirk a kiss on the cheek. “I miss you already. Sleep tight…”

