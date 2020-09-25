Kevin Costner Is More Than Just an Actor! See 8 Surprising Fun Facts About the ‘Yellowstone’ Star

Kevin Costner has been a household name for the last few decades, but we can guarantee there are still some things you might not know about him. Aside from his reputable acting and directing career, these surprising facts truly paint a portrait of how interesting the Yellowstone star is.

The former heartthrob was born in Lynwood, California, to his mom, Sharon Costner (née Tedrick), and his dad, Bill Costner. Kevin grew up alongside his older sibling, Dan Costner, as his other brother, Mark Costner, sadly died at birth.

Kevin wasn’t raised surrounded by fame and fortune, but his upbringing wasn’t necessarily the most typical either. Considering his dad worked as an electric line servicer for Southern California Edison, the job forced the family to move regularly.

Because the Waterworld actor struggled to fit in as he was always the new kid in the school, Kevin found other ways to have fun. According to IMDb, he would sing at the Baptist church choir, write poetry and take writing classes.

Kevin took his creative talents to college when he started studying at the California State University in Fullerton. As he pursued a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing, he picked up a love for acting. He worked as a struggling performer for a few years until graduating in 1978.

The hunk’s Hollywood career kicked off when he was cast in 1981’s Sizzle Beach, U.S.A. That role led to appearances in 1982’s Night Shift, 1983’s Testament and 1985’s American Flyers. Kevin cemented his status in showbiz when he landed the role of legendary crime fighter Eliot Ness in 1987’s The Untouchables.

Since then, he’s starred in hit films over the years including 1988’s Bull Durham, 1989’s Field of Dreams, 1999’s Message in a Bottle, 2005’s Rumor Has It, 2012’s Hatfields & McCoys, and most recently, Let Him Go in 2020.

Being a Hollywood star is a huge part of Kevin’s life, but the Hidden Figures actor is also the loving dad of his seven kids. Kevin shares Annie, Lily and Joe with his first ex-wife, Cindy Costner. He’s also the dad of son Liam with ex Bridget Rooney, as well as younger kids Caden, Hayes and Grace with wife Christine Baumgartner.

“Movies are magic, and they’ve always been magic to me. You get to play heroes in the movies, but there’s a moment in time where you’re just a father and you get to go home,” he gushed to Closer Weekly about fatherhood in 2018. “I have played two roles in my life, one I get paid to do, which is the movies, and the other one is being a father, for which I’ll be rewarded my whole life.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see eight surprising fun facts you might not know about Kevin!