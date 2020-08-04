Kevin Costner Dated Some Amazing Women Before Settling Down — See His Complete Dating History!

Dances with Wolves actor Kevin Costner is no longer in the dating game. He’s been married to his wife, Christine Baumgartner, since 2004, and they have a beautiful life together. But before they even became an item, Kevin dated some amazing women like Bridget Rooney before he settled down with the model.

Bridget, whose family owns the Pittsburg Steelers, dated the actor from 1995 to 1996 and during that time they welcomed son Liam in November 1996. At the time, Kevin was already a proud dad of three to kids, Lily (born inAugust 1986), Annie (born in April 1984) and Joe Costner (born in January 1988), whom he welcomed with his first wife, Cindy Costner. “She was beautiful, she was sweet, she was smarter than me. She represented everything about women that I like,” he once said about his first wife.

However, their marriage didn’t last as long as they’d hoped. After tying the knot in February 1978, the couple later got divorced in December 1994. But even though their marriage was over, the pair didn’t let their divorce affect their children. Now, they have a successful coparenting relationship.

“They have a common love, their kids, who are the most important thing to both of them,” Kevin’s friend John McInnes previously told People.

After the duo separated, Kevin dated Bridget and news anchor Joan Lunden before he married Christine and welcomed three more kids, Cayden, Hayes and Grace, in May 2007, February 2009 and June 2010, respectively. As the couple near their 16th wedding anniversary, Kevin said the key to a lasting relationship is to know when to say you’re sorry.

“I know that sounds so simple. If you’re willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you’re sorry? You need to, even when you think you’re in the right,” the Bodyguard actor previously told Parade.

Although he endured a few heartbreaks before he met Christine, Kevin has no doubt in his mind that his second wife is the one for him.

Scroll below to see a complete timeline of Kevin’s dating history!