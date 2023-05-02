Kevin Costner Has So Much Love to Give His 7 Kids! Meet the Actor’s Blended Family

He may be a super successful actor, but Kevin Costner is also a father to seven wonderful children — and he loves having a big, blended family! The Yellowstone star is the dad of his daughters, Annie, Lily and Grace, and sons, Joe, Liam, Cayden and Hayes, from three different relationships.

Though Kevin has opened up about the difficulty of having “two sets of children” at times, he wouldn’t have it any other way. In fact, the director has adjusted to the challenges that come along with having a 26-year age gap between his eldest and youngest kiddos.

“As [my] children interact together, there’s always this little bit of, ‘Do you care for us now as much as you do them?’ That’s just a natural thing that happens, and you have to talk about how big love is,” he told Mom.com in 2015. “The ability to be able to love somebody else doesn’t mean there’s less love for you. Love seems to be always able to hang on to as many people as needs to be in that circle.”

Kevin noted his adoration only grew for his children as he welcomed one after the next. Because he cared for them deeply, he had to have a sit-down conversation with Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam about any “jealousy” that may have existed in the family.

“I basically reminded [my older kids] that they were going to have twice as long with me on this planet,” the Field of Dreams star said. “I said, ‘Look, they’re not going to have what you had,’ and at that point, they all just embraced each other.”

Every one of Kevin’s kids is different, but he can’t help but laugh at some of the funny things his youngest daughter, Grace, does. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2015, the Oscar winner hilariously recalled a time Grace put him in his place.

“[One time] I was watching [my movie] Black or White and there’s this moment where I’m coming out of a pool … and she came in and sat next to me … and she goes, ‘Dad, you’ve got a fat belly!'” he jokingly said. “And I tried to explain to her character development, that I was going to be grandpa [in the film].”

