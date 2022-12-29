Fatherhood has been delightful for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner! The Academy Award winner is a dad to seven kids: Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. His youngest child, daughter Grace, arrived in June 2010 and has stepped out with her famous dad for a few rare public appearances over the years.

Kevin’s three eldest children, Annie, Lily and Joe, arrived during his marriage to Cindy Costner (née Silva). After their union came to an end in 1994, he met Bridget Rooney and expanded his family once more, welcoming son Liam in 1996. While their relationship ultimately didn’t work out, the Dances With Wolves actor was ecstatic to add a new addition to his family.

He wed his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, in 2004 and the pair have been together ever since. Their son Cayden was born in 2007 followed by their youngest son, Hayes, in 2009. Grace arrived one year later and was showered with love by her parents and older siblings. Despite Annie and Grace having a 26-year age gap between them, Kevin made it known that all of his children share a great bond.

“I basically reminded [my older kids] that they were going to have twice as long with me on this planet,” the Field of Dreams star told Mom.com in January 2017. “I said, ‘Look, they’re not going to have what you had,’ and at that point, they all just embraced each other.”

So far, several of Kevin’s kids have ventured into the entertainment world and worked with their dad on many of his projects. Grace is still very young but has already joined her parents at red carpet events and public outings with her siblings. As for his relationship with his youngest child, Kevin admitted that she is a total daddy’s girl.

“She’s becoming that right now, and that’s usually because her mommy starts to say ‘no’ to her,” the Hollywood icon told E! News in January 2015. “I don’t say ‘yes’ all the time but for a while, if you want that real good attention, you have to say ‘yes’ a little bit more.”

Even though he has not slowed down at all when it comes to his work schedule, Kevin still makes family time a priority.

“I work as a provider. I’m a father and I’m a husband, but the world doesn’t revolve around me,” he told People in November 2022. “When I’m not making a movie, I’m living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I’m waiting for them to come out of a party. I’m just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kevin and Christine’s youngest child growing up over the years.