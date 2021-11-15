Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is one of Hollywood’s top actors. When he is not dominating his Paramount network drama series, the father of seven is a major family man. He and his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, are proud parents that love spending time with their adorable blended family.

“My life, for whatever people think about it, is really so normal,” Kevin shared in a 2014 interview with HuffPost. “I love making movies. I love making music. Those have brought a level of worldwide fame on some level, but it’s not really how I think of myself. It doesn’t help me get through my day at all here. I love my family and I love being a father!”

Kevin and his first wife, Cindy Costner, were married from 1978 to 1994. They welcomed their first child, Annie, in 1984. Annie followed in her famous father’s footsteps and works as a director, producer and actress in Hollywood. The pair welcomed their second daughter, Lilly, in August 1986. Much like her big sister, Lilly is also an actress. Kevin and Cindy’s son, Joe, was born in January 1988. He starred alongside Lilly in the 1997 film The Postman.

The Bodyguard star briefly dated Bridget Rooney soon after his divorce from Cindy. The pair welcomed a son, Liam Timothy, on November 15, 1996. Kevin later married model and designer Christine after dating on and off for four years. Their first son together, Cayden, was born in May 2007, followed by son Hayes in February 2009 and daughter Grace in June 2010.

With a 26-year age gap between Kevin’s youngest and oldest child, he referred to his brood as “two sets of children” in a 2015 interview with Closer Weekly. Similarly, Kevin opened up to HuffPost about becoming a dad in his 30s and welcoming more children in his 50s.

“It isn’t different. I’m happy to not have to look back and go, ‘You know, I didn’t do it right the first time,’” the California native said. “That would be a disaster for me to go, ‘I was so busy doing my career, doing my things that gosh, this second time I really have so much time and I really got to see what it’s about.’ I didn’t. I had reverse of that. I felt really like I didn’t miss a thing with my first three.”

