Country star Kenny Rogers may no longer be with us, but thanks to TV tributes and documentaries, fans are still able to cherish the late legend. In A&E’s Biography: Kenny Rogers special, which aired on Monday, April 13, the “Coward of the County” crooner’s iconic life was honored.

In the two-hour documentary, fans got a never-before-seen look inside the Wild Horse actor‘s epic career — including “life from his childhood, through the rise and fall of The First Edition, the iconic release of The Gambler and to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon,” according to the network.

Besides watching “live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Kenny’s 2017 star-studded farewell concert,” the TV special featured candid conversations with fellow country icons Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Chris Stapleton, as well as Kenny’s siblings Sandy, Randy and Roy.

“To see where he came from and to see where he arrived to … ,” Dolly, 74, marveled in the documentary. “Kenny is such a genuine person — he’s just a decent human being in addition to one of the most talented people I’ve ever known.” Reba, 65, sweetly echoed, “He’s taught all of us, in country music and in general, what to do, how to do it — he’s a treasure,” while Chris, 41, added he “means so much to country music.”

The outpouring of love in the touching TV special comes as no surprise considering fans and fellow Hollywood stars have been collectively mourning since Kenny’s death on March 20. At the time, the Country Music Hall of Famer’s family announced in a statement that he died “peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice” at age 81.

After hearing the news of Kenny’s death, his ex-wife Marianne Gordon exclusively told Closer Weekly that her ex-husband “was an incredible” man. “It’s very upsetting when I start talking about him,” the Rosemary’s Baby actress gushed at the time. “For 17 of 21 years, every day, he was so sweet.”

Country music will never be the same without Kenny.

