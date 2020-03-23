We’ll never forget you, Kenny Rogers. One day after the country music star died, Donny Osmond took to Instagram on Saturday, March 21, to remember “The Gambler” singer.

“Kenny Rogers on The Donny and Marie Show. ‘Islands in the Stream,'” he wrote alongside a throwback clip of him and Marie Osmond singing with the country crooner. “We’re going to miss you dearly, #KennyRogers. Thank you for the unforgettable music and light you shared with this world. Rest In peace, dear friend. Our prayers are with the Rogers family. @_kennyrogers.”

After seeing the heartfelt video, fans expressed their sorrow about the musician’s death in the comments. “My childhood. My heart. Such happiness. Thank you for sharing,” one said with a heart emoji. Another wrote, “I remember that performance with fondness … Boy does that take me back in time. R.I.P, Kenny Rogers. 🙏🏻 The Gambler has gone home 😢.” A third added, “He was so amazing! Gave us some great music that will be with us forever.”

On Friday, March 20, Kenny’s family revealed the musician died from “natural causes.”

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81,” the statement read. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

They added, “His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like ‘The Gambler,’ ‘Lady,’ ‘Islands In The Stream,’ ‘Lucille,’ ‘She Believes In Me’ and ‘Through the Years’ are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.”

The family concluded their statement by revealing Kenny’s funeral plans. “The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date,” they said.

