Even though Kenny Rogers made a song about gambling, he was really good at handling his cash. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer was valued at $250 million at the time of his death, and that’s really impressive for anyone in the entertainment industry.

As a songwriter, actor, producer and musician, Kenny worked hard for every cent he made. He shared his wealth with his beautiful wife, Wanda Miller, and his five kids — Carole, 61, Kenny Jr., 55, Chris, 38, and twin sons Justin and Jordan, both 15. In fact, when Kenny died on Friday, March 20, his family said he was surrounded by people who loved him.

Shutterstock

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81,” their statement read. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the family revealed they weren’t able to hold a big funeral for Kenny like they wanted. “The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency,” they said. “They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

Even though the “Coward Of The County” singer had a demanding career and was wed four times before he met Wanda, his ex-wife, Marianne Gordon, said Kenny was an “incredible person” and she’ll never forget him.

“It’s very upsetting when I start talking about him,” Marianne, 74, exclusively told Closer Weekly on March 22. “For 17 of 21 years, every day, he was so sweet.”

Shutterstock

Kenny was not known to be a selfish man. Over the course of his career, he racked up many awards including his three Grammys and his commemorative medallion from the Country Music Hall of Fame. “He was always in a good mood and had a wonderful sense of humor about things,” Marianne remembered. “And he really didn’t change with fame.”

Kenny’s stellar personality is what made fans interested in his music. He was a pro at telling stories and inviting people into his life through his songs. Even in death, the entertainer will always be one of the greatest singers around!