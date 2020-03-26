During her latest installment of bathroom karaoke, Kelly Clarkson honored late country star Kenny Rogers. The beloved songstress belted out her beautiful rendition of “Sweet Music Man” in a cover shared to Instagram on Tuesday, March 24.

“I don’t have anywhere to go in this cabin except for the bathroom, so you’re here with me again,” the 37-year-old beauty, who has been quarantining at her home in Montana amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, explained in her clip.

“I was planning on doing [a different song], and then Kenny Rogers passed and I thought I would honor him,” the American Idol alum continued. “What a beautiful man. Beautiful songwriter. Beautiful singer. Actor. He did all of the things.”

Kelly said although she was reluctant to cover a “super depressing” song from the Country Fall of Famer — who died at age 81 on March 20 “from natural causes under the care of hospice,” his family announced in a statement — she ultimately went through with the decision because “Sweet Music Man” is one of her “favorite” songs of Kenny’s.

Moments later, Kelly began performing a beautiful, a cappella version of the music producer’s 1977 hit. “Isn’t it so pretty?” she asked her fans after wrapping up the emotional cover.

Since she’s been forced to put a pause on filming the Kelly Clarkson Show amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Because of You” singer has kept fans entertained by sharing videos of her singing karaoke in the bathroom. In her first clip uploaded on March 19, the Voice judge covered Mariah Carey‘s “Vanishing.”

Kelly’s sweet tribute comes almost a week after the iconic country star’s family shared the heartbreaking news that Kenny died. Besides the “Since You Been Gone” songstress, tons of other Hollywood stars flooded social media with sweet shout-outs for the late star.

Kenny’s fourth wife, Marianne Gordon, also exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about her husband of almost two decades. The Rosemary’s Baby actress praised her former lover for giving her years worth of amazing memories.

“He was an incredible person,” she gushed in a recent interview. “I always felt his total focus was on me. If anyone wanted anything from him, he was looking me in the eye and said, ‘Whatever she wants to do.'”

