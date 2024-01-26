Say what? Kelly Ripa called out one of her kids for not being able to name the months of the year in order until recently.

The startling admission came during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Friday, January 26, during a conversation between Kelly, 53, and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The Live Wire author read out a statistic saying that “more families [are] opting to take their children [out] during the school year — even on those days where they’re not supposed to take their children out of school.”

Both Kelly and Mark, 52, admitted that there were times when they tried to pull their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, out of school to go on family trips.

“Remember when we were trying to take our kids out of school for a four-day weekend?” the Emmy winner asked her husband. “It was really a three-day weekend, [but] we’re like, ‘Can we leave on Thursday and make it an experiential trip?’ And they’d be like, ‘No! Your kindergartener needs to be here! We’re working on colors!’”

Despite some pushback, the parents of three “didn’t really listen” to the rules. Kelly then proceeded to make a comment about teaching her kids “the days of the week” when they were younger. But what she told the Live audience and viewers at home next came as a complete surprise.

“Although having said that, we did have one kid — won’t name the kid — we did have one kid that until very recently, could not name the months in the year in order,” she confessed.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Neither Kelly nor Mark revealed the name of the kid they were referring to. She ended up making the comparison to the scene in The Godfather when ​​Apollonia begins listing the days of the week in English but messes up the order.

“Where she’s like, ‘I speak English, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Sunday,’” Kelly said. “This is like this child naming the months! It’s like, ‘August, June, September, February.’ We’re like, ‘Can you go in order of the months of the year?’”

A few weeks ago, Kelly and Mark revealed that they recently vacationed with Michael, 26, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20, and their significant others.

“It was great; it was great. I never thought it would happen,” the All My Children alum told Live viewers on January 8.

Kelly added, “We didn’t know how it was going to go, you know what I mean? You just don’t know. Everybody seems nice when you have dinner with them, but how’s it going to go?” It was so nice.”