Something major was missing from Live With Kelly and Mark on Monday, February 26. For weeks, cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos teased that they would be filming their talk show in Las Vegas during the last week of February. Seeing a prerecorded episode in New York City was definitely the last thing viewers were expecting.

Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, appeared in their usual Big Apple studio for the broadcast to start off the week. On the bottom of the screen, a disclaimer flashed to let TV watchers know that the episode was prerecorded.

Confusion stemmed after a press release stated Kelly and Mark would be “heating up” Las Vegas on both February 26 and February 27 with episodes of Live. It did not specify if the episodes would air on television on those exact days.

“During their star-studded stay, Kelly and Mark will be joined each morning by celebrities, musicians and more in front of thousands of fans,” the press release said.

On the Live official Instagram account, a video clip showed the cast and crew in Las Vegas. “Getting ready for our shows from the BleauLive Theater at the @fontainebleaulasvegas @vegas ! @dejavuspeaks,” a caption of a February 25 clip read.

Kelly and Mark confirmed in their Instagram Stories that they had touched down in Las Vegas, even though the Live episode on February 26 did not reflect that. The pair attended a couple of concerts together in Sin City after their arrival.

“I thought they were in Vegas today?” one person commented on the post after the disappointing prerecorded episode. Plenty of other people echoed the same sentiment.

“What happened to Vegas today and tomorrow?” a third comment on Live’s official Instagram account read. One person responded, “They are taping shows today and tomorrow for the rest of the week.”

After filming a series of shows in Las Vegas, Kelly and Mark will get ready to travel to Los Angeles for the Academy Awards. They will be hosting a special episode of Live the morning after the March 10 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

According to a press release, the episode will “feature unforgettable moments with the night’s biggest winners captured the very moment they walked offstage mere hours before. The highest-rated show of the year for Live will take place LIVE in front of a huge audience of fans and feature musical performances, fashion panels and more.”