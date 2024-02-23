Las Vegas is full of great memories for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts got married in Sin City nearly 28 years ago — and plan to return to the site of their wedding very soon!

Kelly, 53, and Mark, 52, will be hitting the road to cohost Live from Las Vegas on February 26 and 27. They did not want to miss out on the opportunity to visit the wedding chapel where they exchanged vows.

“We’re definitely going back there,” Mark told People in an interview published on Friday, February 23, adding that it’s “a very special place.”

“We always try to make a drive by when we’re in town, but this time, we’re going to take the viewers inside, where it all happened,” the Riverdale actor continued.

The couple got married in 1996 after meeting while working on All My Children. They decided to elope for just $179, including airfare.

“We just had a very normal, very regular wedding,” Kelly once said during an episode of Live in August 2022. “It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, ‘Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'”

As for the timing of their nuptials, the pair conveniently had two days off in a row back then. They certainly put their time off to good use!

“It was like, ‘Let’s go to Vegas and get married and it’ll be fun,'” she reflected.

James Devaney/WireImage

Life certainly looks a little bit different for Kelly and Mark now than it did when they first got married. The costars-turned-lovers are now parents to kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Still, their wedding day is one of their fondest memories.

“It was really romantic, though. It was very sweet,” the Emmy winner shared. “We cherish those memories, still to this day. It’s been 28 years and we still can remember every minute of that wedding. And I mean, it was really minutes. It was like two minutes!”

In addition to visiting the wedding chapel while they are in Vegas this time around, the pair will be interviewing a slew of celebrity guests, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Howie Mandel, Jim Gaffigan and Lionel Richie on Live.

“During their star-studded stay, Kelly and Mark will be joined each morning by celebrities, musicians and more in front of thousands of fans,” a press release for the special Live broadcasts said.