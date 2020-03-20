YES, Kelly Clarkson! The singer did an amazing cover of Mariah Carey‘s “Vanishing” while she was socially distancing herself amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Alright so this is for Mariah,” she said before belting out the lyrics in a video she shared to Instagram on Thursday, March 19.

“Oh, I was so enraptured / No sensibility / To open my eyes / I misunderstood,” Kelly, 37, sang. “Now you’re fading faster / It’s suddenly hard to see / You’re taking the light / Letting the shadows inside swiftly.”

Since The Voice judge made the video in her bathroom, she captioned the clip, “Hiding in Montana. That time [you’re] quarantined, [your] kids [are] sleeping so [you’re] stuck in a bathroom and [your] glam squad’s nowhere in sight.”

After seeing the clip, Mariah, 49, thought the American Idol alum did a fantastic job. “Beautiful rendition!!!” she wrote with the heart emoji. “I know you’re usually working 30 hours a day, 8 days a week, so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!) Keep the videos coming!! Do, ‘Whenever You Call’ next.”

At the beginning of the video, Kelly revealed she’s been in self-isolation with her family. She shares her two kids — River, 5, and Remington, 3 — with husband Brandon Blackstock, and he also has kids Savannah and Seth from a previous relationship. “We came here because we knew we’d have some time off since all this crazy stuff is happening,” she said while referencing COVID-19.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the “Because of You” singer had to “temporarily shut down” her talk show. She revealed the news in a post she shared to Instagram on March 13.

“As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April first opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July. Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer,” Kelly revealed. “For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy.”

We should all follow Kelly’s lead and find a great way to pass the time!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.