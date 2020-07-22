Singer Kelly Clarkson thanked her guests for appearing on her talk show amid a “challenging” year dealing with her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

“Shout out [to] every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” Kelly shared via Twitter on Tuesday, July 21. “This year has been challenging, overwhelming [and] sometimes it feels like hope is lost. BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things [and] keeping hope alive [and] I want [to] say THANK U.”

The American Idol alum’s appreciation post comes one month after she filed for divorce from Brandon and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Kelly, 38, and Brandon, 43, just “grew apart,” an insider previously told Closer Weekly. “Everyone wanted it to work, but they’re very different people.”

The source noted the couple were having problems in their marriage because of Kelly’s “over the top personality, her busy work schedules and having to always be the center of attention.” Even though Brandon’s former stepmother, Reba McEntire, saw the divorce “coming from a mile away,” she still told Kelly she was “supportive” of their decision.

“Reba wished Kelly the best,” the source said. “She’s anguished about it, but she’s not one to judge.” Before Kelly filed for divorce, she opened up about her “emotional roller coaster” year with Glamour UK. The mom of two said it’s been “really hard” for her as a working parent because she’s been doing “all the same jobs.”

“It’s been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers! Everybody’s learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy,” she said.

Brandon and Kelly share kids River, 6, and Remington, 4. Although they’re separating, the duo’s No. 1 “priority” will always be their children, another source told Closer on June 11. “They’re on board about moving forward with coparenting as their prime concern.”

Brandon, who is also a proud dad to his older kids, Savannah and Seth, from a previous relationship is planning to make the divorce “as easy as possible” for everyone in the family. With everything going on, it’s good to know that Kelly and her estranged hubby are doing what’s best for their kids.