Singer Keith Urban and his family is doing alright amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a new interview, he revealed his household has been very “creative” while he stays indoors with his beautiful wife, Nicole Kidman, and their two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9.

“I guess no matter what you do or where you are, somehow we’ve got to keep staying as creative as we possibly can — so a guy like me doesn’t go crazy,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight during a Thursday, April 23, interview, and added that “everyone’s healthy and staying active.”

MEGA

While at home, Keith, 52, has been playing card games with his family. He’s also been trying to find new ways to do his hair since he can’t get to a barber.

“[We’ve had] lots and lots of family time, and I’ve actually been really enjoying that, honestly. [We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert,” he gushed. “It’s our little bit to try and help out.”

The country crooner brought a smile to a lot of people’s faces when he did a virtual concert for his fans on Instagram Live on March 19. Plus, the best part about it was that Nicole, 52, was dancing in the background. “Luckily I had a lot of songs recorded, so I could just keep moving on with that in my studio downstairs, doing some vocals, guitar, stuff like that,” he said about working on new tunes.

However, there are times when quarantine life does get the best of Keith. “Someone the other day called me and they said, ‘How are you doing?’ and I’m like, ‘Could we start with an easier question?'” he recalled. “That used to be just an innocuous greeting and now it’s got so much gravitas.”

But despite it all, the dad of two admitted, “We’re all good, the family’s good.”