If Looks Could Kill! Katie Holmes Wows in Little Black Dress for NYC Red Carpet Event

Work it, Katie Holmes! On Tuesday, October 22, the actress attended the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party in a little black dress that made her look absolutely amazing. She paired her outfit with a sheer pair of polka dot stockings and a matching black purse. However, Katie did add a little bit of color into her look when she walked the red carpet with bright red lipstick on.

The 40-year-old star was seen smiling ear to ear in almost every photo that she took and she loved her look so much that she shared a couple of pics to Instagram.

“Welcome to NYC! It was great fun to celebrate the opening of @nordstrom #nordstromnyc ❤️, she said. And in another pic she wrote, “Such an inspiring night at La MaMa ❤️.”

Katie arrived to the event solo and didn’t care that she was there without a date. She used to be in a relationship with the Beat Shazam star Jamie Foxx but the pair called it quits last summer when they couldn’t resolve their issues.

“Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying,” a source previously told In Touch about the breakup. “For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down.”

According to the insider, the couple also got into an argument about their long distance relationship. “She also can’t keep an eye on him when he’s in L.A. and is fed up with doing the whole long distance thing so [she] gave him an ultimatum — either move to [New York] or it’s over!” the source said. You can guess what Katie chose.

However, the hardest part for Katie was having to explain everything to her 13-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise. But luckily for her, Suri is a lot more mature than she seems.

“Suri has asked about Jamie and her mom told her the truth, that she and Jamie have broken up,” a seprate insider told Closer Weekly in August. “She trusts [Katie], she didn’t really question it too much.”

With Katie’s gorgeous looks, we bet she won’t stay single for long!

Scroll below to see photos of Katie at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party!