We always imagined Katie Holmes would be one of Hollywood’s most fun moms, and the beloved actress proved that to be true when she revealed some entertaining antics between her and daughter Suri. In the April 2020 issue of InStyle, Katie dished the super cute way she gets her 14-year-old up and out of bed.

“Well, I love a dance party,” the 41-year-old beauty gushed in the interview published on Wednesday, March 11. “I try to do one every morning to wake up my child, but she has rejected that. I just need some knee pads and a little Versace number.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

The Dawson’s Creek alum and Suri have been thick as thieves ever since they moved to New York City almost a decade ago. Katie and her little bundle of joy made the Big Apple their home in 2012 following the actress’ divorce from ex-husband Tom Cruise.

During her chat with Instyle, the Batman Begins star praised her mini-me daughter for growing up to be a strong and resilient young lady.

“I love her so much,” Katie marveled. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it.”

“She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality,” the proud mom continued. “She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

MEGA

Katie and Suri’s extremely close relationship became even tighter when the First Daughter actress called it quits with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx in August 2019. At the time, the news was revealed that the former pair were officially splitting after six years.

However, a source close to the exes told Closer Weekly that Katie was holding up OK. “Of course she misses having a partner by her side, Jamie was a lot of fun, but she and Suri are doing just fine,” the insider exclusively shared in December 2019. “Their bond is stronger than ever.”