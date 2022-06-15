Red carpet romance! Katie Holmes stepped out for a rare appearance with her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, at the premiere of Alone Together on Tuesday, June 14. The pair looked incredibly stylish in their outfits while attending the event at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The happy couple held hands while posing for photos and flashed their smiles for the cameras. The First Daughter actress was stunning in a white gown with see-through cutouts. She accessorized her look with a nude purse and simple gold jewelry. Her beau rocked green cargo pants, a white button-up shirt and an open gray jacket.

The Grammy-nominated composer was there to support his girlfriend who wrote, directed and starred in Alone Together. In the film, Katie plays June, a food critic who finds love in an unexpected way in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair previously stepped out together for a stroll in the Big Apple in late April, packing on the PDA. The Dawson’s Creek alum and the New York University adjunct professor visited the Guggenheim Museum and Central Park, per People. Her mother, Kathy, also joined them for the outing. One month later, Katie and Bobby made their red carpet debut at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.

“I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date,” the Broadway star told Us Weekly on the red carpet at the time.

Katie’s romance with Bobby marks the first time she has gone public with a partner since her split from ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. The Jack and Jill actress dated the restaurateur from September 2020 to May 2021.

“Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” a source told Us Weekly at the time of their breakup.

Katie did not give up on finding love and her red carpet pictures with Bobby are proof of that! The talented guitarist is currently performing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and recently performed with Carly Rae Jepsen at Coachella.

“He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come,” a source told People in April 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Katie and Bobby’s rare outing.