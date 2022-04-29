Katie Holmes has found romance again! The lucky man is musician Bobby Wooten III. The pair were photographed smiling with their arms around each other and even making out in New York on Thursday, April 28, in photos obtained by People. Katie looked over the moon with her new beau, in her first public relationship since she and restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. split in August. 2021. Here’s what you need to know Bobby:

Bobby Teaches Music at NYU

He’s an adjunct professor at the prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at the university’s Tisch School of the Arts. His bio notes that he’s a “Grammy-nominated composer/producer/instrumentalist raised in Chicago, Illinois,” and that he “credits his family’s gospel Wooten Choral Ensemble as his main influence & inspiration.”

Bobby Has Worked With High Profile Talent

According to his NYU profile, “Bobby has performed and/or recorded with David Byrne, Jennifer Lopez, Mac Miller, Jennifer Hudson and Rick Ross among others.” He also has composition and production credits with Machine Gun Kelly, the TV series Empire, ESPN, Nike, Google and Reebok.

Bobby Has Performed on Broadway

The talented musician was part of the bands for the Broadway productions of Moulin Rouge! and David Byrne’s American Utopia, where in the latter her served as a bassist, singer and dancer in the show. Bobby got to know music icon David while working on another project together in 2017, and the two bonded so well he was hired for American Utopia.

In an interview with Black Film and TV, Bobby revealed about the show, “We’re obviously all close as a band, and so that none of that’s acting. That’s real joy. When people are there, without even knowing it, you’re getting it in the most simple of ways. You just have not seen live music done that way before. There’s no smoke machine. There’s no spectacles to wow you like that. It’s merely, as David says at the start of the show, us and you.”

Bobby Has His Own Web Series

In his school bio, it described Bobby’s internet series, America, Learn Your History, as “inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2 minute episodes, he retells history as seen through the Black lens. Revisiting stories that have been misunderstood, misled, or lied upon in American education.”

Reps for Katie and Bobby did not immediately respond to Closer’s request for comment.