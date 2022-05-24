In 1997, Katie Holmes made her film debut in the drama The Ice Storm. When it came time for Dawson’s Creek producers to cast the role of Joey Potter in 1998, they knew immediately that she was the perfect fit. It was just the start of Katie’s incredible style evolution from red carpets, to strolling the streets of New York City and lounging on the world’s most beautiful beaches in a series of swimsuit photos.

The First Daughter star loves traveling and visiting tropical vacation destinations with her friends and family.

“I enjoy life, and I love adventure,” she revealed during a November 2019 interview with Shape. “That’s the thing I like best about myself. I like to meet people and experience lots of things. I’m always up for new challenges.”

Katie’s sense of adventure has become apparent in some of her Instagram snaps, including the one where she showed off her yoga skills by doing a handstand on the beach in February 2020. The Ray Donovan alum donned a blue and red bikini in the impressive photo taken during a relaxing getaway. Yoga has long been a staple of her exercise routine.

“I exercise four times a week. Variety is key, or I get bored. I like Spinning, boxing, and yoga, and sometimes I’ll take a dance class,” she said. “I have my own Spin bike, so I can do it at home when I have to get up really early; otherwise, I go to Flywheel Sports. I got into boxing a couple of years ago, and now I take classes at Rumble. They play great music, and it’s so fun. It targets your upper body, which is good because I can forget to do that.”

And when it comes to Katie’s personal style, the Batman Begins star is not afraid to experiment with bold designs. She takes style inspiration from her mother, Kathleen, who has joined her for some of her biggest red carpet events throughout her career.

“I feel really lucky, because my mom is so creative, and she’s such an artist,” the film producer told Women’s Health in March 2018. “I mean, she makes all of the curtains, she makes all the pillows. She made me a homemade sweater. She knows how to do everything. And it’s all, like, just wrapped in love. Growing up I kind of took it for granted, but as I’ve gotten older, I see the poetry in that.”

