Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes has been a fashion and beauty icon since bursting into Hollywood in the late ‘90s. Over the years, the Kennedys actress has shared the steps of her beauty and wellness routine that have become a ritual before she hits red carpet events. She has stepped out several times in the past without makeup, strolling around New York City where she lives.

Both Katie’s casual and red carpet looks have become a hit with her fans who look to her for style inspiration. The Coda star posed for People’s March 2021 Beautiful Issue where she went makeup-free and discussed the positive outlook she has on aging in Hollywood.

​​”I embrace my age with gratitude, and I don’t worry about not having make up on. My joy comes from within,” Katie said at the time.

The Ray Donovan alum went on to spill some of her skincare secrets that she swears by and credits her three older sisters for teaching her all their tips and tricks.

“I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible,” she said. “I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer.”

The Batman Begins actress has also changed up her look throughout her time in the spotlight, sporting a short bob haircut, long curly locks and a pixie cut in the past. But when it comes to her favorite red carpet look that she’s ever done, the Ohio native still loves one of her looks from fashion’s biggest night.

“I went to the Met Ball in 2013 with Francisco from Calvin Klein,” Katie told Byrdie in August 2019. “Serge Normant did my hair — it was this big twist made to look like a mohawk. That was the year with the punk theme. It was my very conservative version!”

From the Met Gala red carpet to her days on set, the All We Had director has some sound advice about embracing the skin you’re in.

“Take care of your hair, take care of your skin, do what you love,” she told Stylecaster in December 2015. “And don’t try to look like someone else; be yourself. I’m tired of people trying to look like everyone else. We’re all going to look exactly the same. Let’s celebrate our differences.”

Keep scrolling to see Katie’s gorgeous makeup-free photos.