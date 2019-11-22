Staying healthy! Katie Couric shared a super cute selfie with husband John Molner as they headed to the doctors to undergo colonoscopies. The former Today host — who lost her first husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998 — uploaded the adorable pic to Twitter on Friday, November 22.

“On our way to get his and hers colonoscopies!” the 62-year-old beauty wrote in the caption. In the pic, Katie and John — who tied the knot in 2014 — can be seen flashing big smiles while cuddling up to snap the photo. The iconic TV star and her hunky hubby kept warm in winter clothing as Katie also showed off her flawless, makeup-free face.

On our way to get his and hers colonoscopies! 👍🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/ysOj62yYBL — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 22, 2019

Fans of the brunette beauty praised her for being so open about undergoing the unflattering procedure. “Good for you both! Too many people shy away from this screening that could save your life!” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “You inspire me at every turn! My BFF and I are going after the first of year!” A fan third fan echoed, writing, “You two, too cute. Good luck with that.”

Going for her colonoscopy screening is a big deal for Katie, considering her beloved husband Jay died from colon cancer more than 20 years ago. While chatting with Closer Weekly in a previous interview, the Sugar Savvy Solution author opened up about learning to cope with her first love’s death.

“I think about him all the time,” Katie — who is the proud mom of her and Jay’s daughters, Elinor, 28, and Caroline, 23 — admitted to Closer. “We still have photos of Jay all over the place and I try to keep him alive in our day-to-day interactions. I honored him by raising two pretty great kids who have a lot of him in them.”

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

Earlier in the summer, the former Yahoo! anchor shared an emotional and lengthy tribute in honor of what would’ve been her 30th anniversary to Jay — who was just 42 years old when he lost his battle with the disease. The loving widow took to Instagram to honor the special milestone.

“Dear Jay … It’s June 10, 2019, and today would have been our 30th anniversary. I hope you would be proud of the way I’ve lived my life and know you’d be proud of your girls who have grown into incredible young women,” Katie penned in June. “I think you would like @johnmolner who honors your memory and knows there is room in my heart for you both. With love, me.”

Despite her heartbreaking loss, Katie couldn’t feel luckier to have her banker husband by her side. “Katie and John are so happy!” a source told Closer in June 2015.

We hope the couple’s colonoscope procedures go as planned!