Kathie Lee Gifford’s grandchildren always bring a smile to her face! The Live With Regis and Kathie Lee alum shared the sweetest photo with her grandson Ford on Instagram on Tuesday, May 21.

“Oh the joy of a happy baby! So grateful today for precious Ford,” the doting grandmother captioned the picture.

Kathie Lee, 70, smiled down at the little one as she sat with him in her lap in a cozy sofa chair next to a stunning bouquet of flowers.

Courtesy of Kathie Lee Gifford/Instagram

Ford was born to Kathie Lee’s son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, on November 27, 2023. Days after his arrival, the TV personality gushed over the news on Instagram that she was a grandmother for the third time.

“Welcome to the family Ford Matthew Gifford. Thank you God for this beautiful blessing. Bubbe already loves you so much Ford,” she captioned several photos of Ford, now 5 months, in the hospital.

Cody and Erika are also the parents of son Frank “Frankie” Michael Gifford, who was born in May 2022. Kathie Lee is also a grandmother of daughter Cassidy Gifford’s son, Finn Thomas Wierda, whom she welcomed with husband Ben Wierda in June 2023.

“It’s just beautiful,” Kathie Lee told People of becoming a grandparent in August 2022. “Everybody says it is. I FaceTime with him every day and he’s just a wonderment.”

The singer-songwriter now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, but spends time with her grandkids any chance she gets.

“Kathie Lee is very spiritual, so she sees her grandchildren as God’s gifts,” an insider told Closer in December 2023. “She says being a grandma is a true blessing. She calls them her little angels. She loves holding them, smelling them, reading to them and while she doesn’t want to rush it, she can’t wait to sit down with her grandkids and have conversations with them about life.”

Just ahead of Mother’s Day this year, Kathie Lee gushed over her kids and grandkids and her plans.

“I told my kids every year don’t get me anything. Just be with me,” Kathie Lee told People on May 9. “And we FaceTime almost every day, early in the morning, because they’ve got two little ones — my son does and Cassidy’s got one little one.”

“They’re just precious,” she added of her grandchildren. “I’m long past ever wanting gifts unless they wanted to make Bubbe a little painting. And those kinds of things make my heart sing. I also love singing to them and making up naughty little songs.”