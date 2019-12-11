All about the loved ones! The holidays is a time where people can take a step back and enjoy their family — and that’s exactly what Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing

“It’s not just their kids who are counting down the days until Christmas,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “After a stressful few weeks, William and Kate are really looking forward to having some quality family time.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also doing their best to really make it feel like it’s Christmas.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

“William and Kate have already got into the Christmas spirit,” the source says. “They’ve bought two huge Christmas trees — one for Kensington Palace and another for Anmer Hall, where the family will be spending a majority of the holidays!”

The royal couple, who share three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are doing a lot more when it comes to the holiday season too — including decorating! “Louis is fascinated with the sparkly decorations and lights,” another insider exclusively told Closer. “Kate and William have made the trees child-proof so that he can’t pull them down, but when no one is looking, Charlotte and George sneakily eat the candy hanging from the branches. They think it’s hilarious but Kate knows. As it’s Christmas she lets them get away with having a few more sugary treats than usual.” The little ones are also a part of preparing for the festivities, including even getting their choice of decorations.

Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

“Kate likes to bring out the creative side in her kids, and lets George, Charlotte and Louis hand-pick some of the decorations,” the source explained of the royals’ kids helping out. “She helped the eldest two write their letters to Santa. Louis is too young to write to Santa so she penned a note on his behalf.” So sweet!

One thing is for sure: it’s going to be one heck of a Christmas for the royals!

