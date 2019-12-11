When the holidays come around, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love to take part in all of their family’s great traditions. As soon as their mom, Duchess Kate, says that it’s time for them to decorate their Christmas tree, the kids leap with joy because that’s one of their favorite things to do.

“Louis is fascinated with the sparkly decorations and lights,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Kate and William have made the trees child-proof so that he can’t pull them down, but when no one is looking, Charlotte and George sneakily eat the candy hanging from the branches. They think it’s hilarious but Kate knows. As it’s Christmas she lets them get away with having a few more sugary treats than usual.”

The kids also like to decorate the tree with their mom. They help Kate put up every ornament one by one until their home is full of Christmas cheer.

“Kate likes to bring out the creative side in her kids, and lets George, Charlotte and Louis hand-pick some of the decorations,” the source explained. “She helped the eldest two write their letters to Santa. Louis is too young to write to Santa so she penned a note on his behalf.”

Other than decorating the tree and writing letters to the big man up North, Kate and Prince William‘s kids like to wake up early to open presents on Christmas morn. “The kids always leave a mince pie out for Santa the night on Christmas Eve,” another source gushed to Closer. “Last year, Charlotte was so excited on Christmas Day morning, she woke everyone up at 5:30 a.m.”

Not only that, but the tiny royals enjoy preparing their home for Santa’s arrival by decorating it to the best of their abilities.

“George, Charlotte and Louis each have a Christmas stocking with their name on it, which they hang above the fire place. But ‘Santa’ also leaves the larger presents beautifully gift wrapped around the Christmas tree.” How cute!