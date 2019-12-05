The holiday season is in full swing, and children everywhere are getting ready to celebrate all that comes with it — and Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be doing the same by partaking in their favorite Christmas traditions.

“The kids always leave a mince pie out for Santa the night on Christmas Eve,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “Last year, Charlotte was so excited on Christmas Day morning, she woke everyone up at 5.30am!” The little royals have also been trying to get their parents — Kate Middleton and Prince William — to take them somewhere quite special.

Shutterstock

“George and Charlotte are begging William and Kate to take them to ‘Winter Wonderland’, which is down the street from them in Hyde Park,” the source reveals. “Kate’s trying to organize a sneaky trip there but it’s difficult due to security reasons.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Prince Louis, is of course also a part of the festivities.

“George, Charlotte and Louis each have a Christmas stocking with their name on it, which they hang above the fire place. But ‘Santa’ also leaves the larger presents beautifully gift wrapped around the Christmas tree,” the insider says. And what are the holidays without good food? Well, the royal kids certainly get plenty of that.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“While Queen [Elizabeth] serves a traditional lunch, it’s actually very basic — turkey, roast and mash potato, brussels sprouts, parsnips etc. George’s favorite food is turkey with lots of gravy and Louis loves mash potato,” the source explains. All of this is of course fun, but when it comes down to it Christmas is all about the gifts for kids — and George and Charlotte know exactly what they want.

“Charlotte takes after the Queen and is obsessed with horses. She’s asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she’s too young,” another insider exclusively told Closer. “They’ve bought her a toy riding center, which comes with all the accessories and a children’s karaoke machine!”

“George is really into tennis and has asked for a new racket and a football table,” the source added. “And they’ll both be receiving children’s cookery sets because they love making a mess in the kitchen!” Sounds like it’s going to be a great Christmas!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!