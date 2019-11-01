All about taking it easy! When the calendar turns and the holidays arrive, Kate Middleton and Prince William do all they can to enjoy their time with their children.

“They love going up to Anmer Hall where they’ll do normal things, like watch movies together, grill on the BBQ, play board games and have family football matches,” a source told Us Weekly of the royal pair, who share three kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 18 months. “Despite their background, William and Kate are incredibly down to earth.”

As far as their little ones, “Personality-wise, [her kids are] very different. Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention, whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell,” the insider revealed to the outlet.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

However, when George and Charlotte return to their studies, the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, tries to focus on herself a bit. “Kate has more ‘me time’ and will work out, do the grocery shopping and catch up on any backlog of work,” the source continued. “[She] treats herself to pampering sessions — whether it be a mani-pedi or new highlights.”

While the couple already has a nice and big family, the source does reveal that the pair would love to have one more child.” Exciting!

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that Kate and William enjoy spending time with their children. Earlier this summer, the loving bunch found themselves on a fun family vacation on a private island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“William, Kate and the kids returned to Mustique for the second year in a row,” a royal insider exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly at the time. “George, Charlotte and Louis love visiting the island and due to the privacy regulations it’s one of the few places where they can switch off and have the space and freedom to spend quality time as a family.”

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

They all even got to relax in luxury while there. “They’re staying in a gorgeous 10 bedroom house so there’s plenty of room for guests,” the source revealed. “The pad is certainly fit for a king and comes with an infinity pool, spa area, huge garden, fully equipped gym and a private chef.”

There is sure a lot of love in this family!