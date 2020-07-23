To the world, Goldie Hawn is known as one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses. But to Kate Hudson, she’s a loving mom. Throughout the years, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress has credited the Overboard alum for being the best role model and parent — and Kate’s sweetest quotes are a testament to how grateful she truly is.

Goldie became the proud mom of her only daughter when she gave birth to Kate in April 1979. The Snatched actress, who previously welcomed eldest son Oliver Hudson in September 1976, was married to her ex-husband, Bill Hudson, at the time. However, the former pair called it quits in 1982.

Ever since Kate was a kid, she’s been attached at Goldie’s hip. As she got older and became successful in her own right as a Hollywood actress, the two often accompanied each other to events and walked the red carpet together at film premieres.

Goldie and Kate’s relationship grew even stronger when the Almost Famous alum became the mother of her own children. Nowadays, the First Wives Club star relishes in her role as the grandma of Kate’s three kids — Ryder Robinson, Bingham Bellamy and Rani Rose Fujikawa — whom she shares with men from three different relationships.

“A good family is the answer to happiness,” Goldie — who also shares youngest son Wyatt Russell with longtime love Kurt Russell — once told Australian Women’s Weekly. “I look at our kids and grandchildren and there’s nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all them.”

The Death Becomes Her actress and her daughter have so much more in common than their jobs as actresses and their roles as moms. “They are truly connected,” a source close to the mother-daughter duo once shared with Closer Weekly.

Goldie even revealed why she’s so thankful for their special relationship. “As we grow older together, I can’t express the amount of love, joy, laughter and sadness we share,” Goldie once marveled. “She understands me, I understand her. We’re girls. We share everything.”

