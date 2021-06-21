Justin Timberlake gave a rare glimpse inside his life as a doting dad, including sharing the first photo of his youngest son, Phineas, while celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20. The “SexyBack” singer showed off his adorable baby boy in a heartwarming tribute almost a year after secretly welcoming his second child with wife Jessica Biel in July 2020.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” Justin, 40, gushed via Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos, which included the pic of 11-month-old Phineas sitting on the floor in a diaper and onesie while looking up at the TV. The Grammy winner and the couple’s first child, 6-year-old Silas, sat behind the sweet newborn on the couch while Justin entertained them with a video game.

Courtesy of Justin Timberlake/Instagram

“Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” artist continued in his message, which also featured a throwback pic while on stage with Silas. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

Jessica, 39, also paid tribute to her man, sharing a lengthy note on Instagram. “Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life. You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the homemade rocket goes terribly wrong,” the 7th Heaven alum gushed. “We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly.”

The Friends With Benefits actor and the I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry actress have been going strong for nearly a decade, having wed in 2012. After welcoming Silas in 2015, they secretly expanded their family when baby No. 2 was born last summer, Closer Weekly confirmed at the time.

Justin and Jessica didn’t announce their little one’s birth because they “told very few people,” an insider told In Touch Weekly shortly after his arrival. “They’d just learned they were having baby No. 2.”

FGLORIES/SIPA/Shutterstock

Despite keeping a tight lip, Jessica said it wasn’t actually their intention to keep Phineas’ birth private. During an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in mid-June, the Sinner actress explained the reason their second child was such a surprise.

“It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret,” she told Dax Shepard. “It was just Covid happened and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.”