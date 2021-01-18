After secretly welcoming baby No. 2 in summer 2020, Justin Timberlake finally revealed the unique moniker he and wife Jessica Biel gave their son! “His name is Phineas and he’s awesome,” the “Rock Your Body” singer said during a Monday, January 18, virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Phineas is of Hebrew origin and means oracle, according to online publications. By definition, an oracle is a priest or priestess acting as a medium through whom advice or prophecy was sought from the gods in classical antiquity. As it happens, Justin and Jessica’s eldest son, Silas, who was born in April 2015, also has a name with biblical origins.

In addition to disclosing Phineas’ special name, Justin, 39, told Ellen, 62, that he’s “so cute.” However, that doesn’t mean child-rearing hasn’t been difficult! “Nobody’s sleeping,” the former boy-bander laughed. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.”

Thankfully, Silas is enjoying his newly minted role as a big brother. The 5-year-old “adores” Phineas, a source previously told Life & Style. “He’s super protective and loves nursing the baby, with the help of Jessica or Justin, of course!”

Moreover, the A-list couple, who tied the knot in 2012, is “closer” than ever, a second source explained to Life & Style in September 2020. In November 2019, Justin made headlines after engaging in a drunken PDA scandal with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

Since then, the Social Network actor and the 7th Heaven alum have managed to move forward in their marriage. “They’re in a great place,” assured the insider. “It’s taken Jessica a while to adjust to having a new addition. She still isn’t getting much sleep, but never complains and knows it’s all part of the process.”

Even with two busy, successful careers, Justin and Jessica are all about dividing and conquering their parenting responsibilities. “Jessica certainly hasn’t been left to do all the work,” the source added. “While Justin has been busy with work and negotiating deals, he helps out and they split baby duty. He’s a fantastic dad, and always has been.”