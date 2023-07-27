Nothing beats the love that John Travolta has for his family! The Grease actor shared photos from his magical summer trip to Japan with son Ben and daughter Ella on Instagram on Wednesday, July 26.

John, 69, created a video montage from the vacation, which featured clips of Ben, 12, feeding a monkey, holding an owl and proving that he has the ultimate sense of adventure. The youngster enjoyed several authentic Japanese meals with his father and was excited to experience an immersive art exhibit in the city.

The doting dad also included a few candid snaps of Ella, 23, who looks like the spitting image of John. She posed with Ben for an adorable sibling photo while exploring the sites and bustling streets.

“This is fabulous!!!” one of John’s followers commented on the video. “Thank you, @johntravolta, for sharing these precious moments with those of us who have been fans forever — the love you have for your family and appreciation for living each moment to the fullest — makes us all love and respect you even more!”

Courtesy of John Travolta/Instagram

The Travolta family recently celebrated the release of Ella’s song “Dizzy” featuring the band Just Seconds Apart.

“We hope you love it as much as we loved creating it,” Ella captioned a snippet of the song on Instagram on June 23. “From our hearts to yours.”

It’s clear that John is Ella’s biggest cheerleader as her entertainment career continues to blossom. In addition to her music ventures, Ella made acting appearances in 2009’s Old Dog and 2019’s The Poison Rose.

“He’s really proud, which makes me very happy,” Ella said of her father’s support. “He really likes the style of music as well. He enjoys listening to it and he will show everyone.”

Courtesy of John Travolta/Instagram

The father-daughter duo previously starred in a PlayStation commercial together in November 2022. Ella is open to working with her dad on other projects in the future.

“I always jump at the opportunity to do something with my dad, and we always have the most fun doing something together,” Ella gushed. “So, hopefully, we’ll do something soon again. Maybe another project or movie. I’m always up for that.”

John shares Ella and Ben with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 from breast cancer. The family continues to keep her memory alive in everything that they do.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most wonderful, funny, kind, caring, beautiful and brilliant mom a girl could ask for and to the most iconic duo I could ever dream of being raised by,” Ella captioned an Instagram tribute to her mom in May. “So very thankful and filled with love on this day.”