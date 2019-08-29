Talk about an in-your-face encounter! Even though John Travolta admits that he’s always had a pleasant relationship with his fans, he did reveal that one person crossed the line a tad.

“I lived in Santa Barbara about 30 years ago, and someone snuck into my house. I opened the closet, and there she was,” the 65-year-old told People. “It did scare me, but it turned out to be an innocent person. She was a girl who probably wanted to meet me and didn’t know how to do it.”

The Grease actor is currently starring in his new film, The Fanatic, which sees him play Moose, an intense fan who is all about action star Hunter Dunbar (played by Devon Sawa). Although, regardless of this character and his strange encounter, John is still all for people who are into his movies.

“You have a golden ticket all over the world. So what if you have to sign autographs and take pictures? For me, it’s not a big price to pay,” the Oscar-nominee explained. This attitude comes from the fact that John knows exactly what it’s like to meet your idols.

“I loved Jimmy Cagney, and when I met him I was blown away. Gérard Depardieu. Paul McCartney. Barbra Streisand,” the Pulp Fiction star added. However, as much of a fan as John is of those legends, we’re pretty certain there is one person that he is crazy about the most: his daughter, Ella, who has also started off on the acting path like her father.

“I am ridiculous. I’m behind the camera mouthing every word she says, doing her moves,” the Hollywood star once said of his stage dad antics during an interview on The Talk. “My wife, Kelly [Preston], gets hysterical watching me watch her, because I just want it to go great.” Although, the 19-year-old is all for it.

“It actually helped so much knowing that he was there,” she said on the CBS program. “… He would come up in between scenes … and then I would know that I had him behind the monitor, just watching, making sure it was good.” So great!