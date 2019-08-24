It may have been 30 years ago since the classic film Look Who’s Talking was released, but John Travolta would consider doing a reboot — as long as it was with his costar Kirstie Alley.

“It’s been 30 years [since Look Who’s Talkin’], but it was this morning that I even learned it’s been 30 years. I didn’t know that,” the actor, 65, told Us Weekly while at the premiere of his film The Fanatic at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, August 22. “I would do anything with Kirstie. So let’s see what happens.”

The Pulp Fiction star even goes on to call his former costar, 65, his “best girlfriend,” adding, “she’s my soulmate.”

The Cheers alum feels the same way about the Oscar nominee, as he feels about her — Kirstie once opened up about their friendship while on an episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K.. “I think I kissed Travolta. I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him,” she gushed. “If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane.” So sweet!

This isn’t the first time that John has said nothing but positive words about one of his former costars — he also touched on his Grease pal, Olivia Newton-John. “She’s doing great,” John recently said about the actress’ current battle with breast cancer. “And she looks fantastic! I’m so proud of her. … I mean, have you ever seen anyone look like that?”

“We were together not that long ago, about three months ago, and we text each other all the time,” the Hollywood star added. “It’s wonderful. … If I go to see her in her show, we go backstage and hang out, and I watch the show and all that. If I go to see her personally, we usually have dinner and catch up. And recently we’ve been talking about trying to do something together.”

While there is already a Grease prequel in the works, we hope a Look Who’s Talking reboot is on the way too!