Ever since John Travolta shared a set with Olivia Newton-John on Grease they’ve been quite close, and the actor recently gave an update on his friend’s health amid her third breast cancer battle.

“She’s doing great,” the 65-year-old told Us Weekly at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, The Fanatic, on Thursday, August 22. “And she looks fantastic! I’m so proud of her. … I mean, have you ever seen anyone look like that?”

The Face/Off star went on to give nothing but kudos for how strong the “Physical” singer, 70, has been through it all. “Amazing. Technically seems impossible. And she’s pulling it off like I’ve never seen anybody [do],” the Oscar nominee gushed. Even though it has been sometime since the close pair have worked together, they still share a bond.

“We were together not that long ago, about three months ago, and we text each other all the time,” the Pulp Fiction costar told the outlet. “It’s wonderful. … If I go to see her in her show, we go backstage and hang out, and I watch the show and all that. If I go to see her personally, we usually have dinner and catch up. And recently we’ve been talking about trying to do something together.”

John isn’t the only person who has touched on his connection with Olivia — the Xanadu star once opened up about it too, explaining why the duo never took it to the next level. “We were both with other people when we were filming (Grease) and I think, respectfully, it just didn’t happen,” Olivia shared with Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast, adding that she would describe their bond as “sisterly.”

“I think it was good, because I think it kept the tension there and the chemistry. It might have been a real disaster had we decided to date or we had a falling out or something,” the Australian singer said. “So I think it was just as well that it didn’t happen. But we’re still great friends.”

It is so wonderful to see the strong team these two make!