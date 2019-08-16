Praise be! Even though Olivia Newton-John is battling breast cancer for the third time, she says she’s been feeling a whole lot better and won’t let the deadly disease bring her down.

“I just want everyone to know, I’m here, I’m doing great,” Olivia, 70, recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m doing really well and I’m really healthy.”

Despite everything she has gone through this year — including her brother’s death — she still manages to keep a smile on her face and an uplifting attitude. “It was a challenging year because I broke my sacrum and I had to learn to walk again and everything,” the Grease star sadly said. “But I am strong and I am back and I’m feeling good and loving every minute.”

It might be hard to believe but Olivia has actually found a lot of joy despite battling cancer yet again. “I think the thing I keep relearning is gratitude and just to relax. Life is not to be rushed through, it’s to be savored and be grateful,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly this past April. “So I’m really, really, happy — I’m maybe at my happiest right now.”

Not only that, but Olivia has come to terms with the future. Her cancer diagnosis has made her appreciate every day she’s alive. “When you have a cancer diagnosis it changes things. We all know we’re going to die one day,” the Australian native once told The Herald Sun. “We don’t like to think about it, but one day we all will.”

“When you have a cancer diagnosis it just makes it more obvious that it could happen and it makes you much more aware of the present and that every day is a gift and that’s how I live,” she added.

If you ask us, we can all learn a lot from Olivia, one lesson being to live every single day like it’s your last!