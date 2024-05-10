Joe Scarborough's Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Joe Scarborough Once Pledged to Lose 40 Pounds! See His Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Joe Scarborough has undergone quite a noticeable transformation since he started hosting Morning Joe in 2007. The political commentator once opened up about his plan to lose weight.

“About to start losing 40 pounds. How? Eat less, exercise more. (This is going to get ugly) Stay tuned,” he wrote on X in October 2011.

He shared how his now-wife, Mika Brzezinski, impacted his decision to live a healthier lifestyle.

“Mika and I have had an influence on each other’s diet,” Joe said in March 2012, per Parade. “I have severely cut back on calories.”