After a series of awkward on-air moments, Hoda Kotb revealed that she has nothing but love for Today costar Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda, 59, and Jenna, 42, are currently in Bermuda filming episodes of Today With Hoda and Jenna ahead of Mother’s Day. It also happens to be Jenna’s husband Henry Hager’s birthday, as well as the couple’s wedding anniversary.

“Happy birthday … Happy anniversary … Happy Mother’s Day … Celebrate! Btw @jennabhager I love you dearly,” Hoda captioned a photo with Jenna and Henry, 46, on her Instagram page on Thursday, May 9.

The Hope Is a Rainbow author also shared behind-the-scenes clips of their trip, from spending time on the beach to eating at local restaurants. The getaway came just after a series of tense conversations between the cohosts on Today.

During an episode of the talk show on April 24, Jenna told guest Jerry Seinfeld that Hoda used to stalk him outside of his New York City apartment.

“She used to wait outside and just hope she could get a glimpse of you,” the former first daughter told the comedian.

Jenna asked Jerry, 70, if he was “a little creeped” by the situation. He replied, “No, no, I don’t mind a little stalking. A little stalking is OK!”

Amid the bizarre segment, Hoda urged Jenna to “not go into my past.”

“They seemed like they were getting along for a while, but lately their nerves are snapping,” a source previously told Closer this month after the on-air spat.

That wasn’t the only embarrassing moment to happen on the show recently. On April 29, Hoda laughed at Jenna for proposing to Henry early on in their relationship.

“You practically proposed to him on date three!” Hoda declared during a segment about her colleague’s marriage.

On Monday, May 6, Jenna pointed out that Hoda still had the security tag on her pants while sitting on the Today stage.

“Ok, so you’re sitting with your friend. You’re hosting a television show as some do. And you look down and you notice that your friend has something on her pants, and you wonder, ‘Shall I tell her quietly? Or should I just scream it to the world?’” Jenna told the audience.

“Hoda, it seems as though you either stole those pants or they forgot to take off the security tag,” she added.

Hoda told her costar that she tried to get the tag off with pliers but ultimately failed. “I don’t care, I don’t care,” the journalist, who is a mom to daughters Hailey and Hope, said.