Drew Carey's Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation in Photos

Drew Carey’s Weight Loss Transformation Is Inspirational! See Before and After Photos

For more than three decades, Drew Carey has remained one of the most popular faces on primetime television. The Price Is Right host has undergone a noticeable weight loss transformation since pledging to take better care of himself.

Drew shed more than 80 pounds by limiting carbs in his diet and regularly working out at the gym. His dramatic slim down led him to no longer have type 2 diabetes. “I’m not diabetic anymore,” he declared during a July 2010 interview with People. “No medication needed.”

