You go, girl! Just because Olivia Newton-John has been battling cancer for the third time doesn’t mean she is going to spend all of her spare time at home. In fact, the 70-year-old Grease star recently paid a visit to the Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons in County Kildare, Ireland, to support the launch of her new auction, The Property of Olivia Newton-John.

The auction — which started on Monday, July 22 — will be quite memorable because Olivia will be selling her iconic leather outfit that she wore at the end of Grease for the “You’re the One That I Want” finale. Not only that, but the famed singer has also chosen to display some of her best looks she has worn during the course of her successful career at the exhibit.

“Newbridge Silverware and the Museum of Style Icons, in partnership with Julien’s Auctions, is honored to present this pre-auction exhibition celebrating one of pop music’s greatest talents and treasured icons, Olivia Newton-John,” Newbridge said in a statement, according to Irish Central. “Newbridge will be the first stop on this exhibition tour, giving Irish fans the first glimpse of some of Olivia’s most iconic film costumes and memorabilia.”

Scroll below to see pics of Olivia at the charity auction!