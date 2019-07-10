So special! Olivia Newton-John has hopes of becoming a grandmother. The iconic Grease actress revealed that she is looking forward to daughter Chloe Lattanzi having children of her own.

“I would love that, but yeah I have ‘grandogs’ right now,” the 70-year-old beauty gushed to Page Six in a recent interview.

Olivia also confirmed that although Chloe, 33, has been engaged to James Driskill since 2010, the couple has yet to tie the knot. “They’re talking about it, but they’ve been talking about it for a long time, so I don’t know when that will happen,” the “Physical” singer said with a laugh.

This past December, Chloe wrote a tribute letter about Olivia for Woman’s Day. In the article, Chloe opened up about her mom’s third cancer diagnosis after previously beating the disease twice — first in 1992 and then again in 2013.

Chloe also talked about having children one day and how the Xanadu star would be as a grandmother. “Having a baby has been on my mind a lot lately, and when I’m ready I know Mum will be the best support system,” she said. “We’ve been through a lot together, but not a day goes by when I’m not happy and proud to call her my mum.”

Although Olivia lives in sunny California while her daughter lives in Oregon, the blonde beauty dished that the mother-daughter duo takes every chance to see each other. “We were just there last weekend, and she was here the week before,” Olivia explained to Page Six. “I see a lot of her and she comes and stays with me for a week at a time. It’s wonderful.”

Even though Olivia fought cancer twice before, the Don’t Stop Believin’ memoirist revealed to Closer Weekly in April that she was feeling better than ever. “I think the thing I keep relearning is gratitude and just to relax. Life is not to be rushed through, it’s to be savored and be grateful,” Olivia exclusively told us. “So I’m really, really, happy — I’m maybe at my happiest right now.”

We bet Olivia’s hopes of becoming a grandma is motivating her to kick cancer’s butt for the third time!