Jerry Seinfeld and Daughter Sascha Ride Around the Hamptons in Vintage Volkswagen: Photos

Jerry Seinfeld and his daughter, Sascha Seinfeld, are riding around the Hamptons in style! The pair drove through the seaside town in a vintage Volkswagen along with some of Jerry’s nieces and nephews on August 6.

Scroll below to see photos from Jerry’s rare outing with his daughter.