Jerry Seinfeld’s 3 Kids Are Always Making Him Laugh! See the Comedian’s Best Family Photos

Jerry Seinfeld has a pretty busy life as a comedian and Hollywood star, but the Emmy winner will always make time for his three kids, Sascha, Julian and Shepherd. Juggling a hectic career and role as a doting dad can be difficult, but Jerry shares a great relationship with his children, and their bond is evident in cute family photos.

Jerry is the patriarch of his family with his wife of more than two decades, Jessica Seinfeld. The couple — who married in 1999 — became parents the following year when they welcomed their first child, Sascha, in November 2000.

The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee creator and the Deceptively Delicious author expanded their family in March 2003 when son Julian was born. Two years later, Jessica gave birth to their youngest child, Shepherd, in August 2005.

Over the years, Jerry and Jessica’s little ones have taught them a lot about parenthood. The Jerry Before Seinfeld star said raising his children, though, has been an experience like one he never imagined.

“Being a dad is, you know, it’s a surfboard on a rainbow … you’re getting all you can handle of life,” he said to guest Alec Baldwin during an August 2012 episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. “What I like about having kids is when they’re on the toilet and you knock on the door, they just go, ‘Come in.’ Nobody else does that — nobody just invites you in when they’re on the toilet.”

Considering Jerry is an award-winning entertainer, it’s no surprise he’s passing down his comedic skills to his kids. The Bee Movie voice actor said Sascha has especially inherited his talent of cracking jokes.

“I think I [passed down the funny gene to] my daughter. In the car the other day she said, ‘You know, Dad, I really like making people laugh,'” he shared with Parents in October 2007. “That was like the greatest thing I ever could have heard.”

But even though Jerry is all about his humor, he takes parenting extremely seriously. When it comes to teaching Sascha, Julian and Shepherd the “important” things in life, the Golden Globe recipient said he and Jessica focus on “problem-solving.”

“We refuse to let our children have problems,” he told the Huffington Post in April 2010. “Problem-solving is the most important skill to develop for success in life, and we for some reason can’t stand it if our kids have a situation that they need to ‘fix.’ Let them struggle … it’s a gift.”

