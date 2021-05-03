Jerry Seinfeld is one of the funniest men to ever exist, so it’s no surprise his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, is also one to crack jokes. The Hollywood comedian and the American author are extremely serious when it comes to their marriage, but the two sure know how to have fun and “laugh all day” long.

“[Jessica is] very funny. From the day I met her, that was really our connection,” Jerry exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in June 2019 after he was asked to name his wife’s best attribute. “We always have fun and we laugh and she’s got a great sense of humor.”

In addition to her witty jokes and “sarcastic” nature, the Seinfeld alum praised the Deceptively Delicious author for being “very quick” and “very sharp” on her toes, especially when it comes to their three kids, Sascha, Julian and Shepherd. “[She has] all the qualities that I like,” the proud husband marveled. “She catches all the wrongness.”

During their joint chat with Closer, Jessica chimed in and noted Jerry’s humor is one of her favorite qualities as well. “[He’s] so funny! We cry. We just [love] making each other cry and laugh all day,” the blonde beauty sweetly proclaimed.

While Jessica credited her longtime love for being an epic jokester both on and off the screen, she also praised Jerry for being the most supportive partner. The philanthropist said the TV producer has been extremely helpful with her nonprofit organization, Good+Foundation.

“I think it’s very natural. I don’t think it’s something we think about. I love what he does and I support his work and he has really responded to the work that we do and has been there from the beginning and has heard me and watched me and listened to me,” Jessica shared with Closer. “And he naturally just wants to be there and be supportive because he loves the work and he loves me.”

Jerry and Jessica have been going strong since the late 1990s. The lovebirds first met in 1998, and after one year of dating, they got engaged, per Distractify. Jerry and Jessica married later that year in December 1999, and they went on to have three beautiful children.

To learn more about the star’s wife, scroll through the gallery below for fun facts about Jessica!