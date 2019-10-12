What a sweet bond. Jennifer Lopez had quite the break from work, as her daughter Emme decided to pay her a visit on the set of her latest film, Marry Me.

The actress’ only daughter was spotted hanging out with her mom on Friday, October 11, in New York. The pair embraced each other and laughed in a sweet encounter. The 50-year-old shares Emme and her twin brother Maximilian, both 11, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. It should also come as no surprise that the mega-star was seen on set with her child, especially since she has always made it clear that her little ones will always be atop of the list.

“When it comes to managing my time, I make sure they always feel like they are my priority because they are,” Jennifer said during an interview with host Mark Wright on the UK morning show Lorraine. The hitmaker should also expect to have more kids in her life soon, as she will soon be saying I do to father-of-two, Alex Rodriguez — he shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, from a previous relationship to Cynthia Scurtis. However, Jennifer is all for it.

“There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK,” the Hustlers star gushed to Variety. “And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life.” So sweet!

Although, perhaps the wonderful family may add another member to their brood soon — at least her kids would be all about it. “I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” Jennifer revealed to Extra on September 27. “They love having Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. … We really form a beautiful blended family, and I think they would all be thrilled.”

Scroll on down to see more photos of Jennifer and Emme having a nice time together on the movie set!