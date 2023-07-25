It’s definitely not a cruel summer at Jennie Garth‘s house. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showed off her toned bikini body in a Monday, July 24, Instagram video, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Jennie, 51, dove into the back end of her pool and swam across towards the camera, doing a slight dance and flaunting her hot pink bikini as she got into the shallow end. She set the video to Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer” and asked in the caption, “Who doesn’t want the weekend to be over?” With the intense heatwave gripping Southern California, Jennie’s pool looked like the perfect place to be.

Fans showered Jennie with praise in the comments, with one writing, “You look great Jennie, and super happy!” as another follower added, “Looking good Jennie!!! Good song choice too.”

The video made other fans nostalgic for Jennie’s days as Kelly Taylor on the long-running Fox hit. “If 90210 was made today, this would absolutely have played at the Beach Club while Dylan and Kelly were falling for each other,” one fan wrote, while another person added, “happy summer my dear @jenniegarth we love you kelly taylor forever.”

Fortunately for fans of the iconic Fox show, Jennie and costar Tori Spelling break down every episode weekly on their “9021OMG” podcast. The project was announced on October 2, 2020, the 30th anniversary of the day pilot episode premiered in 1990. The first episode of the podcast dropped the following month on November 9.

Jennie and Tori, 50, watch and dissect episodes of the show, which ran for 10 seasons between 1990 and 2000. They give juicy behind the scenes details, interview fellow stars and reminisce about filming. With many of the seasons featuring more than 30 episodes, they’ve had quite a library to go through.

The Dancing With the Stars semi-finalist has shared insights on how starring on the show starting at the age of 18 with other cast members of a similar age brought out a competitiveness when it came to her female costars.

“The show brought out a super competitive part of me being in that environment of being judged because of my looks or how I looked in an outfit. It was just a different day and age, and it gave us young girls a lot of mixed messages. I, for many years, struggled with it,” Jennie revealed in a May 2021 episode of the podcast.

“As a young girl, maybe I blamed it on the guys too — it was all their fault. But it was how I saw it. If I’m honest, I think the show kind of taught me to be threatened by other girls, be threatened by other women and be more competitive because I wanted our costars’ approval or attention,” she continued, adding that the feeling later faded with age

“It messed with me on a deeper level and not until later in life that I kind of think it wasn’t ever about the other girls,” Jennie said, adding, “And why did I ever make the other girls an enemy in my mind?”